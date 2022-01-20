WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Expected to Return from Injury Before WrestleMania 38

Source: WWE.com

As WWE continues to build out its plans for WrestleMania, one name that could be on the card is Drew McIntyre.

Per Mike Johnson of PW Insider, McIntyre was included in an advertisement for the March 25 SmackDown in Brooklyn.

Johnson noted the possibility of WWE's marketing team not being made aware of what is happening with the roster, so it's uncertain at this point if McIntyre will be on the show.

WWE has a track record of advertising superstars and matches on shows then changing its mind on the day of an event.

The most egregious example was the first episode of SmackDown on Fox in October 2019 with several legends advertised to appear, including The Rock, Steve Austin and Undertaker. The Rock was the only person who was used on the telecast.

McIntyre has been out of action since defeating Madcap Moss at Day 1 on Jan. 1. He was attacked after the match by Moss and Happy Corbin.

WWE announced McIntyre sustained a cervical neck strain and severe contusions from the attack.

Johnson noted on Jan. 3 that the injury angle was to allow McIntyre to undergo medical testing for neck problems he has been dealing with, and it's unclear how long he will be out of action.

PW Insider (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported on Jan. 10 that McIntyre was wearing a neck brace after visiting a specialist in Pittsburgh.

McIntyre was drafted to SmackDown in October. He spent most of 2020 as WWE champion after defeating Brock Lesnar to win the title at WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 38 will be held over two nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas from April 2-3.

