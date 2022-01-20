Lakers Rumors: Frank Vogel Won't Be Fired After Pacers Loss, Will Coach vs. Magic

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Despite sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference standings with a 22-23 record, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel isn't in immediate danger of losing his job.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers "will not be making a personnel move at this juncture" after Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, and Vogel will coach Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Vogel's job status has been a source of intense speculation in recent weeks as the Lakers have failed to take off this season.

Per Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Vogel was "coaching for his job" during Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers were coming off a 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, but they were able to hold off the Jazz to end a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles' lopsided loss to the Nuggets prompted reactions on Twitter from Magic Johnson and LeBron James:

James told reporters after the Jazz game his tweet was about his own accountability for the team's struggles.

"Talk can be cheap at times, because you gotta go out and have action," James said. "We did that tonight."

The Lakers came out of the gate strong against the Pacers with 56 points in the first half, but they were outscored 61-48 in the second half in a 111-104 defeat.

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles' big offseason acquisition, shot 5-of-17 from the field and didn't play for the final three minutes, 52 seconds in the fourth quarter. He has scored fewer than 20 points in seven straight games and is shooting 30.2 percent from the field since Jan. 4.

There is some good news on the horizon for the Lakers, as ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported there is "optimism" that Anthony Davis will be able to return during the team's six-game road trip that begins Friday.

Vogel is in his third season as Lakers head coach. He led them to an NBA championship during his first season in 2019-20, but they finished 42-30 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.