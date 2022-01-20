Joel Embiid Ties Career High with 50 Points in 76ers' Win over Magic

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Perhaps Joel Embiid should be garnering more consideration for MVP this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man was dominant once again while leading his team to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic in Wednesday's Eastern Conference clash. He tied his career-high with 50 points in just 27 minutes while adding 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal.

Mo Bamba impressed for the Magic as well with 32 points, four boards, three blocks and two assists, but the visitors were no match for Embiid's greatness.

The four-time All-Star overwhelmed Orlando with his physicality down low, which helped him get to the free-throw line for 17 attempts. He also showed off his touch with a number of fadeaway jumpers, underscoring how much of a matchup nightmare he is for opposing frontcourts.

It was more of the same for Embiid, who has scored more than 30 points in 13 of his last 15 games. He exploded for 41 points in a win over the Boston Celtics during that stretch and has carried the 76ers up the Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia improved to 26-18 with the win and is 10-2 in the last 12 games.

It entered play in sixth place in the Eastern Conference but just 2.5 games behind the top-seeded Chicago Bulls. If the 76ers continue to play as well as it has, it would be surprising to see the team anywhere but the top four of the East when the regular season ends.

Philadelphia is playing this well even though Ben Simmons is yet to take the court this season.

If they eventually trade him for players who can fill in as productive role players around Embiid, they will be even more dangerous in potential playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and others.

Especially if Embiid keeps dropping 30-plus points on a nightly basis.