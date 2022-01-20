X

    LaMelo Ball, Hornets Beat Jaylen Brown, Celtics Behind Terry Rozier's 28 Points

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 20, 2022

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre returned to the lineup on Wednesday night, and the Charlotte Hornets profited. 

    That duo helped lead Charlotte to a 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, with Ball putting up a double-double, Terry Rozier torching his former team and Oubre providing 18 points off the bench.  

    NBA @NBA

    Check out this dime from LaMelo Ball!<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hornets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hornets</a> on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/Cd4PhA75QJ">pic.twitter.com/Cd4PhA75QJ</a>

    Charlotte Hornets @hornets

    T-Ro going coast-to-coast 🧳<a href="https://twitter.com/T_Rozzay3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@T_Rozzay3</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllFly</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/HornetsOnBally?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HornetsOnBally</a> <a href="https://t.co/st4Ed9kK2B">pic.twitter.com/st4Ed9kK2B</a>

    NBA Canada @NBACanada

    Rozier gets the very friendly shooters roll! <br><br>Game of the Week is presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/Bell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bell</a>. <a href="https://t.co/3FLCEVs4gI">pic.twitter.com/3FLCEVs4gI</a>

    That continued a hot streak for the 25-20 Hornets, who have now won nine of their last 12. The Celtics (23-23) continued their up-and-down year, meanwhile, which is unlikely to quell the talk that the team needs to shake things up ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

    Key Stats

    LaMelo Ball, CHA: 15 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds

    Terry Rozier, CHA: 28 points, 10 assists

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Miles Bridges, CHA: 22 points, seven rebounds

    Jayson Tatum, BOS: 12 points, six rebounds

    Jaylen Brown, BOS: 21 points, six rebounds, six assists

    Dennis Schroder, BOS: 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists

    LaMelo Struggled, But Rozier and Bridges Were Ballin'

    After missing one game, Ball didn't appear to quite have his shooting stroke back (5-for-15 from the field). No matter—Scary Terry and Bridges had something for the Celtics. 

    Bally Sports: Hornets @HornetsOnBally

    🚨 WINDMILL ALERT 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/MilesBridges?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MilesBridges</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/qsOC72DLKR">pic.twitter.com/qsOC72DLKR</a>

    It's a testament to Ball that on a night when the shot wasn't dropping consistently, he still finished a rebound shy of a triple-double. 

    And if you don't think Rozier enjoyed giving it to his old team, well, think again. 

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Rozier lighting up the Celtics.

    Mark Murphy @Murf56

    Terry Rozier hits his second straight three, turns to the Celtics bench and sticks out his tongue.

    John Karalis 🇬🇷 @John_Karalis

    Terry Rozier on the emotions returning to Boston. "I try to treat it like a regular game, but I gotta hop on this Zoom call, so it ain't that regular"

    The Hornets remain an dangerous team, precisely because they have a number of guys who can get hot on a given night. With Ball struggling from the field on Wednesday and Gordon Hayward a non-factor (five points), Rozier and Bridges picked up the slack. 

    Tatum's Three-Point Woes Continue

    Tatum got himself in foul trouble and struggled in general from the field, shooting just 5-of-19 in a dreadful offensive performance. But he was particularly poor from three, missing all seven of his attempts.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Jayson Tatum just can’t buy a bucket. Now 5-19 and 0-7 in this game, and most of the shots were open looks, including his last couple of 3 attempts. Hornets lead 108-96 with 1:36 to go.

    ESPN @espn

    PJ WASHINGTON SWATS TATUM'S SHOT 🚫 <a href="https://t.co/WLFr348iiA">pic.twitter.com/WLFr348iiA</a>

    And that has become a trend. 

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Tatum having this poor of a shooting year is one of the most baffling things I can remember in all the time I've watched the NBA.

    Tatum remains a fantastic scorer and one of the league's elite offensive wings. But he's trended the wrong way from beyond the arc this season, coming into the game shooting a career-worst 32.3 percent from three. It's at least one reason why the Celtics continue to straddle the .500 mark.  

    What's Next?

    The Hornets host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers that same night at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.