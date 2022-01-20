LaMelo Ball, Hornets Beat Jaylen Brown, Celtics Behind Terry Rozier's 28 Points

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre returned to the lineup on Wednesday night, and the Charlotte Hornets profited.

That duo helped lead Charlotte to a 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, with Ball putting up a double-double, Terry Rozier torching his former team and Oubre providing 18 points off the bench.

That continued a hot streak for the 25-20 Hornets, who have now won nine of their last 12. The Celtics (23-23) continued their up-and-down year, meanwhile, which is unlikely to quell the talk that the team needs to shake things up ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Key Stats

LaMelo Ball, CHA: 15 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds

Terry Rozier, CHA: 28 points, 10 assists

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Miles Bridges, CHA: 22 points, seven rebounds

Jayson Tatum, BOS: 12 points, six rebounds

Jaylen Brown, BOS: 21 points, six rebounds, six assists

Dennis Schroder, BOS: 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists

LaMelo Struggled, But Rozier and Bridges Were Ballin'

After missing one game, Ball didn't appear to quite have his shooting stroke back (5-for-15 from the field). No matter—Scary Terry and Bridges had something for the Celtics.

It's a testament to Ball that on a night when the shot wasn't dropping consistently, he still finished a rebound shy of a triple-double.

And if you don't think Rozier enjoyed giving it to his old team, well, think again.

The Hornets remain an dangerous team, precisely because they have a number of guys who can get hot on a given night. With Ball struggling from the field on Wednesday and Gordon Hayward a non-factor (five points), Rozier and Bridges picked up the slack.

Tatum's Three-Point Woes Continue

Tatum got himself in foul trouble and struggled in general from the field, shooting just 5-of-19 in a dreadful offensive performance. But he was particularly poor from three, missing all seven of his attempts.

And that has become a trend.

Tatum remains a fantastic scorer and one of the league's elite offensive wings. But he's trended the wrong way from beyond the arc this season, coming into the game shooting a career-worst 32.3 percent from three. It's at least one reason why the Celtics continue to straddle the .500 mark.

What's Next?

The Hornets host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers that same night at 7:30 p.m. ET.