Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Out of 2022 NBA All-Star Game with Non-COVID-19 Illness

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell announced he will not participate in Sunday's All-Star Game because of a non-COVID-related upper respiratory illness:

Mitchell was set to play for Team LeBron in Sunday's game in Cleveland.

This is not the first setback for the guard who also missed time earlier this season with a back injury and was placed in concussion protocol in January.

When healthy, the 25-year-old is Utah's go-to option on the offensive end. He has averaged better than 20 points per game in every season of his career and helped lead the Jazz to the best record in the NBA last season.

Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in 2020-21 and has followed with 25.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals a night in 2021-22.

The Louisville product can create and facilitate with the ball in his hand or play off the ball as someone who can hit from the outside and attack the rim. It is difficult to envision the Jazz challenging the best teams in the Western Conference if he is not healthy and on the floor come playoff time.

If Mitchell is sidelined for the Jazz after the All-Star break, look for the team to turn to the combination of Jordan Clarkson and Jared Butler for more playing time.