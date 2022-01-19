De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors: Kings Not Planning to Move PG Amid Ben Simmons Buzz

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly not planning to deal De'Aaron Fox ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Despite being active in trade conversations, the Kings "want to center the team around" Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Fox is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his fifth season in the NBA. He is under contract through 2025-26 after signing a five-year, $163 million extension in 2020.

The 24-year-old was at his best last season with averages of 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game, but he couldn't help the Kings avoid their 15th straight year without a playoff berth. Sacramento is on the way to another losing season, entering Wednesday with an 18-28 record, and is reportedly looking to shake things up at the deadline.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis is a "major focal point" for the Kings ahead of the trade deadline, but a deal for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is "front and center."

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sacramento has considered a deal involving Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks in exchange for Simmons, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle. Pompey added the 76ers are not interested in adding Fox, although the Kings seemingly want to hold onto Haliburton as well.

It could create a challenge for Sacramento to add top talent without dealing Fox or Haliburton, who has impressed in his second season with averages of 13.7 points and 7.1 assists per game.