NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers' Matisse Thybulle Close to 'Untouchable' in Ben Simmons Talks

The Philadelphia 76ers could make a blockbuster trade before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, but guard Matisse Thybulle is not expected to be on the move.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Thybulle is "close to being untouchable" in trade talks.

This comes as the 76ers contemplate trades involving three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and second-leading scorer Tobias Harris. Pompey reported the Sacramento Kings are considering a deal for Simmons and Harris in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks.

