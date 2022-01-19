NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Willing to Discuss Bogdan Bogdanovic at Deadline

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Atlanta Hawks already traded Cam Reddish this month, but it doesn't appear they're done making moves.

Matt Moore of The Action Network reported the Hawks are "willing to engage" in Bogdan Bogdanovic trade talks. Forward John Collins has also been regularly mentioned as a potential trade target for teams ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.

Injuries have limited Bogdanovic to 28 games this season, and he has struggled when he's been on the floor, averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. His field-goal percentage has dropped from 47.3 percent last season to 41.2 this season, which is highlighted by an 8.4-point drop (43.8 to 35.4) from three-point range.

His struggles are emblematic of teamwide issues for the Hawks, who are 18-25 and rank as one of the season's biggest disappointments. Atlanta seemed on the precipice of building a solid winning foundation after a surprise run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, but the team has been stuck in a malaise of mediocrity all season.

Bogdanovic is making a flat $18 million this year and in 2022-23, and he holds a player option at the same price in 2023-24. That's an overpay for his current level of production but right around the going rate if he can get back to his 2020-21 numbers. It's worth noting his pre-2020-21 stats give credence to the idea that last season was an outlier in terms of performance, particularly from three-point range.

That said, he's a solid secondary ball-handler who knocks down threes and isn't a complete minus on the defensive end. A team will bite on a deal if the Hawks' asking price is right.