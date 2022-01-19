Heat Rumors: Duncan Robinson Believed to Be Available Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

After seeing a reduction in playing time in recent games, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson could be on the move ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, according to Matt Moore of Action Network.

Moore reported "there's a belief around the league" Miami could be "open to talks" involving Robinson.

The 27-year-old started the first 35 games of the season for the Heat until entering the health and safety protocols in late December. He returned after three missed games, but has mostly come off the bench while averaging just 21.7 minutes per game.

Fellow wing Max Strus has seen his playing time increase over the same time period and could fill Robinson's spot in the rotation.

Strus has also hit 41.4 percent of three-pointers this season while Robinson—normally one of the top shooters in the NBA—has hit just 34.8 percent this year.

Robinson is a 40.6 percent career three-point shooter, making 42.7 percent of attempts over the previous two years combined while averaging 13.3 points per game. This production at 6'7" made him a valuable part of the rotation to help stretch the court and open things up for Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others.

The squad's outside shooting played a big role in its run to the 2020 NBA finals.

With Strus, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin all capable of hitting outside shots from frontcourt positions, Robinson becomes more expendable for a team competing for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Robinson, meanwhile, could still be a valuable addition with a new team if he can get back on track as an elite shooter.

One challenge for the Heat could be clearing the player's salary after he signed a five-year, $89.9 million extension in the offseason. Though he has just a $15.56 million cap hit in 2021-22, per Spotrac, the remainder of the deal could be difficult for a new team to swallow.