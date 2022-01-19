NBA Execs: Caris LeVert Most Likely to Be Traded by Pacers After Myles Turner Injury

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caris LeVert is reportedly the Indiana Pacers player most likely to be traded by the Feb. 10 deadline.

Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported Myles Turner's injury temporarily took the center off the market and brought LeVert into focus. The Pacers are expected to be among the biggest sellers of the deadline period as they shift into a rebuilding period.

LeVert came to the Pacers last January as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. His debut for Indiana was delayed until March after doctors found a cancerous mass in LeVert's kidney when he underwent a physical.

The 27-year-old immediately returned to form once he made his Pacers debut and has remained a solid secondary scorer in 2021-22. He's averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds. A stint in health and safety protocols cost him two weeks of action this month, but he's returned for two 20-point efforts in his last three contests.

The Pacers have nonetheless dropped all three games since LeVert's return and are 15-29 on the season. Turner is expected to be out of the lineup beyond the trade deadline after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his foot.

That leaves LeVert as the best possible candidate to land the Pacers a first-round pick and a young player by the deadline, provided they don't listen to offers for Domantas Sabonis.