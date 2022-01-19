Bradley Beal Rumors: 'No Real Discussion' on Wizards Star Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards reportedly have little appetite to move Bradley Beal before the NBA's Feb. 10 trade deadline.

"Beal has made it clear he doesn't plan to sign an extension and likely will skip his player option," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported. "That would make some teams nervous, but to this point, there has been no real discussion of Beal on the trade market, league executives said."

Washington is eighth in the Eastern Conference at 23-21.

The Wizards have made the playoffs twice in the previous four years, exiting in the first round on both occasions. Even though the franchise is clearly trying to contend now, some will argue trading Beal is the best course of action since the short-term gains are likely minimal.

But Windhorst noted Washington has a significant financial advantage if the three-time All-Star declines his $36.4 million player option for next season. The Wizards can offer as much as $241 million over five years on his next deal. Opposing teams would be capped at $179 million over four years.

In a December interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Beal reaffirmed his "full commitment is to the team."

" I want it to work," he said. "I've contributed to being here. I've committed to being here twice. Now, I want to see that commitment to me, as well, that we can create a winning team here, a winning environment here."

Like Anthony Davis did with the New Orleans Pelicans, Beal could put the Wizards in a difficult position by making it clear he won't re-sign. Instead, the 28-year-old seems to at least be open to the idea of staying in the nation's capital beyond this season.

At the moment, it's difficult to see a path to the NBA Finals for the Wizards. Nevertheless, making the playoffs and losing in the first two rounds is arguably better than trading Beal and rebuilding, with little idea as to when the franchise will be back in the postseason.

The latter outcome is still on the table since Beal can leave in the offseason, but that's a risk the Wizards are smart to take.