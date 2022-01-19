X

    Kyrie Irving to Cavaliers Fan in Courtside Video: 'Motherf--kers Still Ungrateful'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 19, 2022

    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Suffice it to say there's no love lost between Kyrie Irving and Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

    Irving and a Cavs fan got into a back-and-forth during Monday's game between the two sides, with the Brooklyn Nets guard calling out Cleveland for being "ungrateful."

    "Got y'all a championship and motherf--kers still ungrateful," Irving said in response to the heckling fan.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyrie chirped back at this Cavs fan heckling him. 🍿👀<br><br>(via _willswish/IG) <a href="https://t.co/qAObz6tSUO">pic.twitter.com/qAObz6tSUO</a>

    Irving played for the Cavaliers from 2011 to 2017 before he requested a trade, which was later granted in a deal with the Boston Celtics. The seven-time All-Star also knocked down what wound up being the game-winning three in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, giving the Cavs their first championship.

    It appears the sour feelings over the trade request supersede Irving's role in the 2016 title for some fans. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.