Kyrie Irving to Cavaliers Fan in Courtside Video: 'Motherf--kers Still Ungrateful'

Suffice it to say there's no love lost between Kyrie Irving and Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

Irving and a Cavs fan got into a back-and-forth during Monday's game between the two sides, with the Brooklyn Nets guard calling out Cleveland for being "ungrateful."

"Got y'all a championship and motherf--kers still ungrateful," Irving said in response to the heckling fan.

Irving played for the Cavaliers from 2011 to 2017 before he requested a trade, which was later granted in a deal with the Boston Celtics. The seven-time All-Star also knocked down what wound up being the game-winning three in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, giving the Cavs their first championship.

It appears the sour feelings over the trade request supersede Irving's role in the 2016 title for some fans.