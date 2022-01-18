Steven Stamkos, Nazem Kadri, Jake Guentzel, Troy Terry Named 2022 NHL ASG Last Men In

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (Central), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (Metropolitan) and Anaheim Ducks winger Troy Terry (Pacific) were voted in as the Last Men In for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

Fan vote determined the final selections for each of the four All-Star teams, which represent each NHL division. The NHL All-Star Game follows a 3-on-3 format where the Central Division takes on the Pacific and the Metropolitan takes on the Atlantic, with the two winners facing off to determine the All-Star champion.

The 11 players of the winning team split a $1 million prize.

