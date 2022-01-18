Warriors' Steph Curry Says 'It's Nice' to Have Weight of 3-Point Record off Shoulders

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry became the most prolific three-point shooter in history last month, but in some ways he's happy to move past that storyline.

Curry discussed how he's felt since the Dec. 14 game at Madison Square Garden in an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic:

"It’s weird, because I’m still feeling the emotions of that. It was so emotional with the lead-up and all of that. It’s nice to have that weight off my shoulder and just enjoy the way that I play the game. Every three that I make now is a new record, which is kind of funny, but I still have a lot of gratitude for all the people that celebrated it with me."

It was a memorable moment when Curry hit the 2,974th three-pointer of his career, passing Ray Allen for the most in NBA history. An immediate timeout allowed the guard to celebrate with his father, Dell Curry, and others including Allen:

Since then, Curry has been able to refocus on basketball as the Warriors look return to title contention. The squad entered Tuesday with the second-best record in the NBA at 31-12.

Curry has been up-and-down individually in recent weeks while dealing with a hand injury, but he still ranks sixth in the NBA with an average of 26.3 points per game.