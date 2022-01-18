FMF: Soccer Fans in Mexico Will Receive 5-Year Bans for Anti-Gay Chants

Angel Castillo/UJam Media/Getty Images

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced it will issue five-year bans to fans who make anti-gay chants.

Federation president Yon de Luisa said the step is part of a wider push to remove discriminatory behavior from stadiums, per ESPN's Cesar Hernandez.

"These measures are based on four pillars and will be applied rigorously in all home games organized by the Mexican Football Federation," de Luisa said.

The other steps include online ticket registration and more matchday security.

The rules will be in effect when Mexico hosts Costa Rica on Jan. 30 and Panama on Feb. 2 for a pair of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

FIFA originally ruled the two fixtures would have to be staged behind closed doors because of an anti-gay chant sung by El Tri supporters. The FMF unsuccessfully appealed the ban in December.

However, de Luisa said the Court of Arbitration for Sport has allowed 2,000 fans to attend the matches to see how the federation's measures will be applied.

The five-year ban is the latest move to curb the anti-gay chant, which has been pervasive at Mexico national team matches.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff wrote in August the slur was used at an international friendly over the summer and during the CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup.

CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio said in 2017 that "success won’t happen overnight" with regard to removing the chant from the supporters' lexicon. Monday's announcement is another illustration of the efforts being made to make that aim a reality.