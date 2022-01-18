Warriors' Co-Governor Chamath Palihapitiya Addresses His Uyghur Genocide Comments

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors part-governor Chamath Palihapitiya addressed the comments he made about Uyghur concentration camps in China during an appearance on the All-In Podcast.

He tweeted the following Monday:

"In re-listening to this week's podcast, I recognize that I come across as lacking empathy. I acknowledge that entirely. As a refugee, my family fled a country with its own set of human rights issues so this is something that is very much a part of my lived experience. To be clear, my belief is that human rights matter, whether in China, the United States, or elsewhere. Full stop."

TMZ Sports noted Palihapitiya said "Nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs, OK? ... Of all the things that I care about, yes it is below my line" during the appearance on the podcast.

The Warriors also released a statement: "As a limited investor who has no day-to-day operating functions with the Warriors, Mr. Palihapitiya does not speak on behalf of our franchise, and his views certainly don't reflect those of the organization."

TMZ noted the United States Department of Labor said more than one million Chinese Uyghurs have been detained.

Tara John, Nectar Gan and Steve George of CNN reported in December a London-based independent tribunal classified China's treatment of the Uyghur population as genocide. The U.S. has also accused China of genocide and crimes against humanity.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law in December. The law banned imports from China's Xinjiang region because of worries products were made by forced labor.