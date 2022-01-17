Kyrie Irving Says Kevin Durant's Injury Won't Change Decision over Vaccination Status

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant for a significant amount of time after he suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, but that apparently won't impact Kyrie Irving's decision-making when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post asked Irving if he would reconsider given Durant's injury since the Nets will be even more short-handed because he cannot play home games, but the point guard said he will not.

Irving told reporters he was "standing strong" and "rooted in my decision."

As for Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team is optimistic he will be sidelined four to six weeks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.