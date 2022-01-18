Trae Young, Hawks Rally Past Giannis, Khris Middleton, Bucks to Snap 5-Game Skid

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114 on Monday at State Farm Arena for their first home win since November 22.

Atlanta also snapped a five-game losing streak, and it was an impressive win as the team was without Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic because of injury.

The Bucks have struggled of late as they continue to work through the absences of Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday, who are dealing with back and ankle ailments, respectively.

In addition, the Bucks have seen several players enter the NBA's health and safety protocols over the last few weeks. Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and George Hill have only recently returned and are still trying to find their footing.

Regardless, this was a statement win for Atlanta, and one it will hope to build upon as the league heads toward the All-Star break.

Notable Stats

Trae Young, PG, ATL: 30 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL

Khris Middleton, SF, MIL: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

De'Andre Hunter, SF, ATL: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, MIL: 27 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

John Collins, PF, ATL: 16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST

Bobby Portis, C, MIL: 13 PTS, 13 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK

What's Next?

The Bucks will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, while the Hawks will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

