Bulls Rumors: Malcolm Hill Lands 2-Way Contract amid Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Injuries

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Chicago Bulls are signing Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Hill signed a 10-day contract with the Bulls last Friday. He played 18 minutes in the team's 114-112 road loss to the Boston Celtics, finishing with five points, one rebound and one assist.

The 26-year-old made three appearances with the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the year, scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds over 46 minutes. He also averaged 16.8 points and shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arc in 14 games with the Birmingham Squadron in the NBA G League.

Chicago opened up a spot on its roster for Hill by waiving guard Devon Dotson on Monday.

The Bulls head into Monday's road contest against the Memphis Grizzlies significantly short-handed. Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine are among the notable names on their injury report.

Caruso and Javonte Green are nearing a return to the lineup but remain unavailable.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hill had a solid audition in his Bulls debut.

The 6'6" swingman will provide much-needed depth on the perimeter until Caruso and Green are back. LaVine avoided suffering any structural damage to his left knee, but having Hill will also help since the timetable for the 2020-21 All-Star's recovery remains unclear.