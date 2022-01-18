Pacers' Myles Turner to Be Reevaluated in 2 Weeks After Suffering Foot Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Indiana Pacers star center Myles Turner is set to miss at least the next two weeks due to injury.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Pacers said Tuesday that Turner will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a stress reaction in his left foot.

The 25-year-old is having another productive season inside for the Pacers. Through 42 games, he's averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. He's on pace to lead the NBA in blocks for the third time in four years.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Indiana, which sits 13th in the Eastern Conference at 15-29.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz reported in December the organization could be receptive to a rebuild, with Turner among the players potentially on the trade block. He also spoke with Jared Weiss of The Athletic about his general frustration regarding his role on the team.

Turner's injury arguably means less for Indiana on the court and carries more ramifications toward the likelihood of him moving before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. His departure seems more probable than not, but prospective suitors might balk if they're concerned about his health for the second half of the season.

While Turner is on the shelf, the Pacers' frontcourt depth will be tested in the coming weeks.

Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis will be the go-to guy on the interior until Turner returns, while center Goga Bitadze figures to see a huge increase in minutes as well given the Pacers' dearth of big men.