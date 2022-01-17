Report: Jerami Grant Assigned to NBA G League amid Pistons Trade Rumors, Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been assigned to the G League's Motor City Cruise as he continues his rehab, per James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Grant has been out since undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his thumb on Dec. 16. There is still no timetable for a return, but the roster move allows him to start on-court work.

The Pistons initially announced he would be re-evaluated six weeks after the surgery, via Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. It could put him on track to return in late January or early February.

While the Pistons want their top scorer back on the court, they won't be the only team focusing on Grant's rehab.

Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported the forward will be "one of the most sought-after players this trade season," with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers among the top suitors.

Grant was averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 24 appearances before his thumb injury, adding 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game as one of the most versatile players in the NBA.

The 27-year-old truly broke out last season with averages of 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his first year with the Pistons, making him a finalist for the Most Improved Player award.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Detroit remains one of the worst teams in the NBA at 10-32, but a midseason trade could bring back valuable assets to continue the rebuild.

Grant is also on a reasonable contract considering his production at $20 million for 2021-22 and about $21 million owed in 2022-23. A contender could add the two-way contributor as a key piece for the playoff push without losing much financial flexibility going forward.

Once he proves he is healthy, Grant will be a player to watch ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.