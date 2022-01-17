Lakers Rumors: Stanley Johnson to Sign New 10-Day Contract with Los Angeles

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers wingman Stanley Johnson has apparently made a good impression during his brief time with the team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Lakers are planning on signing Johnson to another 10-day contract on Monday to keep him with the team for the foreseeable future.

Johnson signed with the Lakers' G League affiliate in South Bay in November after he was waived by the Chicago Bulls. He averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals in six games before the Bulls brought him back in early December, but he never appeared in a game for Chicago.

Johnson signed his first 10-day contract with the Lakers on Christmas Eve. Los Angeles gave him another 10-day deal on Jan. 6. In nine games for the Lakers with five starts, he's averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.

Los Angeles is Johnson's fourth team since he was drafted eighth overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2015. He also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors. The defensive specialist has never averaged 10 or more points in a season.

The Lakers are 21-22 and have lost their last three games. The team is coming off a 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, their largest defeat against the Nuggets. Los Angeles has struggled to find consistency throughout this season, as this current skid was preceded by a four-game winning streak.

The Lakers will look to get back on track on Monday in a home game against the Utah Jazz (28-14).