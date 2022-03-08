Warriors' James Wiseman Cleared to Play in G League Games Amid Knee Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman will play in two games for the G League Santa Cruz Warriors amid his rehab following knee surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

He will face the Stockton Kings on Thursday and then the G League Ignite on Sunday.

Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in April 2021, ending his rookie season after 39 games.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery that initially had a nine-month recovery timetable, but he had a setback in December, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. The injury required scope and cleanup in his right knee, but he returned to practice for individual work in January.

"His rehab is going really well," Kerr said in mid-January. "His knee is feeling good. His spirits are up, he’s bouncing around practice—high energy. He’s getting ready to play with some contact. It’s exciting just to see a smile on his face and to see him back after this long of an absence."

He was cleared to participate in five-on-five scrimmages in mid-February.

Wiseman showed some potential as a rookie after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 draft.

The 7'0", 240-pound athlete averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 2020-21, shooting 51.9 percent from the field. If he can improve his outside shooting and rim protection, he could live up to expectations as one of top players in his draft class.

The first test for the Nashville, Tennessee, native is staying healthy to give him time to develop.