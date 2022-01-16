Top Waiver-Wire Fantasy Basketball Targets After Kevin Durant's Injury

G Fiume/Getty Images

Fantasy basketball managers must look for another option with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sidelined with a knee injury.

The team announced Sunday that the forward suffered a sprained medial collateral of the left knee against the New Orleans Pelicans and will return after a "period of rehabilitation," which could lead to an extended stretch on the sideline.

It means managers must replace one of the top players in the NBA, both on the court and in fantasy. While no waiver-wire pickup will be as productive as Durant, there are several players widely available who can help your team.

Jae'Sean Tate, De'Andre Hunter, Jarred Vanderbilt and Herbert Jones are among those to keep an eye on at the forward spots.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.