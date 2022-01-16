Warriors 'Hopeful' Stephen Curry Will Return from Injury vs. Pistons, Says Steve Kerr

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the team is "hopeful" star Stephen Curry will be available to suit up Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Curry will miss Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a hand injury suffered during the first half of Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls. He suffered the injury while driving to the basket.

The 33-year-old is two seasons removed from missing all but five games because of a broken hand, so any time he suffers a hand injury, it's cause for concern.

The Warriors are far better with Curry on the court, as he is their primary playmaker and scorer. Golden State is 1-2 in his absence, compared to 30-9 when he suits up.

Curry, who is arguably the best shooter in NBA history, is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from deep.

Obviously, the Warriors don't have anyone who can quite replicate Curry's production, but several players are tasked with stepping up when he misses time, including Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Damion Lee.

The Warriors are 31-11 this season, second place in the Western Conference. If they want to win an NBA title for the first time since 2018, the Dubs will need Curry to stay healthy moving forward.