Zach LaVine Ruled Out for Bulls vs. Pacers with Back Injury

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will miss Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse because of back spasms.

LaVine was listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors but played through the injury to the tune of 15 points in 42 minutes.

Losing LaVine for any period of time certainly isn't good for the Bulls. The 26-year-old is averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.

He has combined with DeMar DeRozan to form one of the best one-two punches in the NBA.

When LaVine is sidelined, rookie Ayo Dosunmu has taken on a larger role and shone when given the opportunity. He's averaging 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from three.

Chicago is 32-19, good for first place in the Eastern Conference, and will need LaVine at full strength to hold on to that spot with the Miami Heat (33-20) and Philadelphia 76ers (31-20) both just one game back.