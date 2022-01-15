WWE Rumors: Lita, AEW Spoke About Angle with Britt Baker in 2021

Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Lita reportedly had conversations with All Elite Wrestling last year about working a program with AEW women's world champion Britt Baker.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), creative plans were laid out that would have seen Lita face Baker at All Out in September, but the sides were unable to come to a final agreement.

Fightful added that the negotiations ended on a "positive note" with the belief that Lita and AEW could work together in the future.

The 46-year-old Lita has not competed in a match since the Oct. 29, 2018, episode of Raw, when she teamed with Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya in a win over Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, but that will soon change.

Last week, Lita was announced by WWE as a participant in the Women's Royal Rumble match Jan. 29.

Lita subsequently appeared on this Friday's SmackDown and discussed her desire to win the Rumble and have one more run in WWE.

She was interrupted by SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair, who is also part of the Rumble and will pick her own WrestleMania opponent if she wins the match.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After a war of words, Lita ended the segment on a high note by laying out Flair with a Twist of Fate.

Lita is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential women's wrestlers of all time along with her real-life best friend in Stratus.

In 2004, Lita and Trish famously became the first women to main event an episode of Raw when they battled for the WWE Women's Championship.

Such matches have now become commonplace in WWE, and there is no question that Lita and Stratus are a big reason why.

It is unclear if WWE has any plans for Lita beyond taking part in the Rumble match, but if she did have conversations with AEW, it could compel WWE to do more with the four-time women's champion moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).