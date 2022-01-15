Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: Celtics Aren't Considering Moving Star SF

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics reportedly aren't looking to move Jaylen Brown this season.

Brian Robb of Mass Live addressed the possibility of Boston getting involved in the John Collins sweepstakes during a question-and-answer session and suggested Brown would likely need to be included in a potential deal to generate interest from the Atlanta Hawks.

However, Robb cited sources who said the Celtics aren't "willing to go there with the All-Star this year."

Brown, who is under contract through the 2023-24 campaign, is one of Boston's foundational pieces and just 25 years old. He was a first-time All-Star last season behind per-game averages of 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals and 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent shooting from deep.

He has followed up with 24.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

There is very little he cannot do as someone who can attack off the bounce, catch fire from deep and defend multiple positions, and he and Jayson Tatum make up one of the league's best one-two punches on paper.

Still, the Celtics have been one of the league's most disappointing teams this season at 21-22, which is outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture heading into Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Trading Brown might seem drastic, but change might be needed if Boston is going to turn this season around and compete with some of the best teams in the conference. At least a move involving the star forward would likely net an impressive return.

Yet it appears the Celtics will continue building around Brown and Tatum in the immediate future and perhaps look to make moves with some of their role players.