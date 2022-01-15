Bulls' Zach LaVine 'Not Expected to Miss Significant Time' After MRI on Knee Injury

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Chicago Bulls received some good news regarding the status of shooting guard Zach LaVine on Saturday.

According to the team, LaVine underwent an MRI that showed no significant structural damage to his left knee:

LaVine entered Friday's home matchup with the Golden State Warriors averaging 25.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old suffered a left knee injury early in the Warriors matchup.

The Bulls later announced that LaVine was out for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury. That is the same knee where LaVine suffered a torn ACL in Feb. 2017 when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He ended up missing 11 months of action before returning on Jan. 13, 2018.

Rookie Ayo Dosunmu out of Illinois should see a bump in minutes as long as LaVine is out. The No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft is looking like a second-round steal, averaging 6.3 points on an efficient 51.7 percent shooting clip through his first 36 contests.

Ultimately, losing LaVine for any amount of time hurts even with quality backup guards behind him. He's been an integral part in the Bulls' success as the team looks for its first NBA Finals appearance since 1998.