Mavs Snap Grizzlies' 11-Game Winning Streak as Luka Doncic Outduels Ja Morant
The Dallas Mavericks snapped the Memphis Grizzlies' 11-game winning streak with a 112-85 road victory on Friday in FedExForum.
Memphis led 55-50 at halftime, but Dallas outscored the Grizz 62-30 in the second half to run away with this one. The Mavs led by double digits for the entire fourth quarter.
Luka Doncic paced the Mavs with a 27-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. He's now registered 40 for his career.
Luka Dončić has recorded his 40th career triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists midway through the 4th quarter.<br><br>Dončić is now one of 11 players in <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> history to record 40 triple-doubles. <a href="https://t.co/qlbKT9PV5w">pic.twitter.com/qlbKT9PV5w</a>
There have been 80 triple-doubles in Mavericks franchise history. Here's the breakdown:<br><br>Luka Doncic: 40<br>Everyone else: 40<br><br>This is Luka's 226th career game, the 2nd-fewest games to reach 40 triple-doubles in NBA history (Oscar Robertson, 92 games). <a href="https://t.co/hcKIynT2zE">pic.twitter.com/hcKIynT2zE</a>
Jalen Brunson did work on both ends with 15 points, nine assists and five steals.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 19 points and eight assists.
The Mavs continued to play without big man Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed seven straight games due to his placement in the league's health and safety protocols.
The 23-19 Mavs, who have won seven of their last eight, remained in fifth. The 30-15 Grizzlies maintained their hold on third place in the Western Conference despite the loss.
Notable Performances
Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 27 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists
Mavericks G/F Tim Hardaway Jr.: 16 points
Mavericks G Jalen Brunson: 15 points, 9 assists, 5 steals
Grizzlies PG Ja Morant: 19 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds
Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane: 16 points, 6 rebounds
Grizzlies F Kyle Anderson: 12 points, 5 rebounds
Luka Guides Mavs To Win
Simply put, Doncic was the best player on the floor Friday. The NBA's hottest team had no answer for anything he did, and Doncic took advantage with a dominant night.
Doncic's 10 dimes included an alley-oop to Dwight Powell in the first quarter;
He also found Dorian Finney-Smith with a pinpoint pass to get the Mavs going in the third:
Doncic capped off his triple-double in style, finding Powell yet again for two thanks to a behind-the-back feed:
🗣 "What a way to register a triple-double"<br><br>Luka goes behind-the-back for his 10th dime of the night! <br><br>He's got 27 PTS, 12 REB and 10 AST as the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> lead on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/tE9QzUBDg1">pic.twitter.com/tE9QzUBDg1</a>
When he wasn't finding his teammates for great looks, he was creating his own shot, Eurostepping here for two:
Euro-steppin' in Memphis<a href="https://twitter.com/AcmeBrick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AcmeBrick</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/forLbugbfT">pic.twitter.com/forLbugbfT</a>
Doncic's precise ball-handling and footwork were on full display in the third as well:
Doncic ended up scoring 10 of the Mavs' third-quarter points, and his efforts helped change the game's storyline:
Luka finding his groove with 10 points in Q3 🪄<br><br>RT to vote <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LukaDoncic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LukaDoncic</a> to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> game! (<a href="https://twitter.com/AcmeBrick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@acmebrick</a>) <a href="https://t.co/sKog1BjqHf">pic.twitter.com/sKog1BjqHf</a>
His best play took a page out of Mavs franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki's playbook, though:
All in all, Doncic delivered an excellent performance to cool down the Grizzlies, who hadn't lost since Dec. 23.
What's Next?
Dallas will host the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET in American Airlines Center.
Memphis will welcome the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls into town on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a 3:30 p.m. start.
