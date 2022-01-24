Anthony Davis Upgraded to Probable for Lakers vs. Nets amid Knee Injury Recovery

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Davis has already missed 17 games this season after spraining the MCL in his left knee on Dec. 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He also missed two games earlier in December because of knee soreness.

The 28-year-old hasn't been the most durable over his NBA career. He was limited to just 36 games last season because of an Achilles injury and only appeared in 75 games twice in his nine seasons.

Still, Davis is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers desperately need Davis to return. They are 23-24, eighth place in the Western Conference. Right now, they aren't looking like a team that will be able to compete with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors to be the West's representative in the NBA Finals, but that could change once Davis returns.