Draymond Green Reveals His Top 5 List With Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Steph Curry

AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has unveiled his list of the top five players in NBA history.

Appearing on Throwing Bones with Chelsea Gray, Green had LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson on his all-time top five.

Earlier this month, Green named his top-five defensive players of all-time. He included Gary Payton, Tony Allen, Ben Wallace, Dennis Rodman and himself on that list.

Green did note he didn't include players from older eras of basketball, like Wilt Chamberlain, because he didn't see them play.

The most controversial name on Green's list is probably Curry, but it's not hard to justify his inclusion on any list of greatest players in NBA history.

The two-time MVP has led the league in three-pointers made six times in the past nine seasons, and he's leading in that category again in 2021-22 (188, 32 more than anyone else).

James, Jordan, Johnson and Bryant are among the most likely names who would be found on an all-time top-five list if everyone in the NBA was surveyed.

There is also an obvious level of respect that Green has for James' game after all the head-to-head battles they have had over the years, including four straight matchups in the NBA Finals from 2015-18, that he would be included in this group.