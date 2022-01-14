WWE WrestleMania 38 Rumors: Latest on Lesnar vs. Reigns and Early Match Card

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE reportedly has plans in place for four of the biggest singles matches on the WrestleMania 38 card, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the top planned men's singles matches for WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas, are Reigns vs. Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and Seth Rollins defending the WWE Championship against either Big E, Bobby Lashley or Kevin Owens.

On the women's side, plans have reportedly been in place for Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women's title against Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks.

The men's world title scene has seemingly gotten shuffled in recent weeks due to Reigns being unable to compete at Day 1 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reigns and Lesnar were supposed to face each other at Day 1 with the Universal title on the line, and Meltzer noted that "logical booking" would have seen Lesnar win that match and the championship, although there is no definitive information regarding whether that was the plan.

With Reigns out, Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship Fatal 4-Way, making it a Fatal 5-Way. The Beast Incarnate won the match to become the new WWE champion, and he is now aligned with Paul Heyman once again as well.

Meltzer reported that Rollins was originally scheduled to win the match before going on to defend against the Royal Rumble winner at WrestleMania, with Big E being the Rumble favorite.

Now that Lesnar is WWE champion, he is set to defend against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, while Reigns will put the Universal title on the line against Rollins at Royal Rumble.

If the plan is still to do Lesnar vs. Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, Lesnar could either drop the WWE title to Lashley at the Rumble, or perhaps lose it further down the line to Rollins, potentially in an Elimination Chamber match next month in Saudi Arabia.

Things are a bit more straightforward on the women's side since no title gymnastics are needed.

Lynch vs. Belair seems like a slam dunk after Big Time Becks ruined The EST's opportunity to become No. 1 contender on Raw by attacking her during a Triple Threat, allowing Doudrop to win and earn a title shot at Royal Rumble.

It was Lynch who beat Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam, and a win at WrestleMania would be the ideal form of revenge for Bianca.

WWE has been teasing Charlotte vs. Sasha for quite some time, and although a Banks Royal Rumble win would have been the perfect way to make it happen, WWE recently announced that Sasha is out for six to eight weeks with a foot injury.

That would mean The Boss can't compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match, but Flair has entered and said she will pick her WrestleMania opponent if she wins.

Charlotte's second Royal Rumble win is in play, as is Belair's second Rumble win in a row so she can challenge Becky.

If all of Meltzer's reported WrestleMania matches come to fruition, there will be no shortage of star power at the top of the card on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

