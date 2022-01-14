Kings Trade Rumors: 'Rising Belief' Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes Move Before Deadline

Scott Audette/NBAE via Getty Images

Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield, two of the Sacramento Kings' top three scorers, could reportedly be on the move ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Friday (via NBA Central) there's a "rising belief" the Kings will deal both players in the coming weeks.

The first notable domino to fall ahead of the deadline was Rajon Rondo, who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers after Ricky Rubio's season-ending knee injury.

In the rumor mill, the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to dominate the headlines as the 76ers star has yet to suit up this season amid a desire for a change of scenery. Numerous teams have been linked to Simmons, including the Portland Trail Blazers, who have had difficulty building around Damian Lillard. The 31-year-old guard has also been the subject of speculation around a possible move given the franchise's struggles.

Other names that have been linked to possible moves include the Kings' Marvin Bagley III along with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

