Ben Simmons Rumors: De'Aaron Fox Trade Talks Between 76ers, Kings 'Exploratory'

As the Philadelphia 76ers explore trade opportunities for Ben Simmons, the Sacramento Kings reportedly could be a landing spot for the disgruntled three-time All-Star.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Sixers "canvassed the prospect" of a Simmons-De'Aaron Fox trade package "as recently as a few days ago," but those talks are only "exploratory due diligence."

While the Kings are 10 games under .500 (17-27) and in 11th place in the Western Conference, there's no indication they will look to sell before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported last week that the Kings' preference is to build around Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, but "their strong appetite to improve means that no player is off the table in terms of potential talks."

Haynes noted Sacramento has received "an abundance of interest" in both Fox and Haliburton, but the "internal plan" is to build around that duo.

Simmons' status with the Sixers came back into the spotlight this week. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, met with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand.

According to Wojnarowski, Simmons "is no closer to honoring the team's hopes for a return to the court" this season.

Simmons has yet to appear in a game as he holds out for a trade. The Sixers seek an All-Star-caliber player if they are going to move the 25-year-old, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Fox hasn't made an All-Star team, but he could fit the mold of what Morey wants in return for Simmons. The 24-year-old is averaging 20.9 points per game, his third consecutive season above the 20-point mark. He has also averaged 6.2 assists per game with a 45.7 field-goal percentage in 303 career games.

Sacramento hasn't had a winning record or made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season. The team fired Luke Walton as head coach after a 6-11 start this season. Interim head coach Alvin Gentry has gone 11-16 since taking over Nov. 21.