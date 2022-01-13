NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Knox Not Expected to Be Moved by Hawks After Knicks Deal

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Atlanta Hawks will see what Kevin Knox II can do after they acquired the forward in a trade with the New York Knicks on Thursday.



Knox was sent to Atlanta along with a protected 2022 first-round pick for Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Fred Katz and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, "The Hawks do not have plans to move Knox right now."

While the draft pick was the primary part of the package for Reddish, per Katz and Kirschner, Atlanta could take advantage of the opportunity to see if Knox will improve with a change of scenery.

The 2018 No. 9 overall draft pick had a solid first season in the NBA, averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, starting 57 of his 75 appearances.

His production fell steeply over the next three years, though, and he's averaging just 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13 appearances this season. He was almost completely out of the rotation in New York, playing more than five minutes in just five games.

It was seemingly the right decision for head coach Tom Thibodeau as the Knicks were 24.4 points worse per 100 possessions with Knox on the floor compared to off it, per Basketball Reference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He is still only 22 years old, however, and has good athleticism to go with a quality shooting stroke, making 38.5 percent of three-point attempts over the last two seasons. The 6'7" wing could be a quality contributor off the bench if he remains efficient and improves his effort defensively.

The Hawks already have a deep rotation with John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot getting the majority of minutes at the forward spots. Still, Reddish's wake provides an opening for Knox to potentially prove himself with increased minutes.

With Knox set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason, Atlanta doesn't need to deal him as it can match any offer from another team if it wants to retain him.

