Logan Paul Reveals He Was Duped into Buying $3.5M of Fake Pokemon Cards

Noam Galai/Getty Images

YouTube star and occasional boxer Logan Paul revealed during a video that he lost $3.5 million on fake Pokemon cards.

Darren Rovell of Action Network provided more context, calling it "one of the biggest cases of trading card fraud."

Paul bought what he thought was a case of first edition Pokemon cards that would have been worth millions. However, Rovell noted the cards, which were sold to Paul by card dealer Matt Allen, were worth $359.

Allen, who bought the case after cardholder Jacob Taylor hired Meelypops trading card shop to broker the $2.7 million sale, released a statement: "I have reimbursed Logan his 3.5 (million dollars) however we will see how quickly I am made whole from the sellers who brought it to me already authenticated in the coming days or of it turns into a drawn out scenario."

While Paul is best known for his YouTube videos, he lost by split decision to fellow YouTuber KSI in a boxing match.

He also faced boxing great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition.

Paul's brother, Jake, is undefeated in his own boxing career and defeated MMA fighter Tyron Woodley multiple times.