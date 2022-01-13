Russell Westbrook on Kings Trolling Him: 'I Hope They Played That the Last 14 Years'

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook got the last word against the Sacramento Kings after the arena staffed trolled him Wednesday night.

Westbrook struggled in his team's 125-116 road loss to Sacramento, finishing 2-of-14 from the field and 0-of-5 from three-point range.

The Kings responded by naming him the "Ice Cold Player of the Game" on the big screen, while the house DJ played the song "Cold As Ice" after missed shots, per TMZ Sports.

"That's funny," Westbrook said of the trolling after the game. "I hope they played that the last 14 years, too."

Even with the win, the Kings are still just 17-27 on the season and on pace for their 16th straight year with a losing record. The last time Sacramento made the playoffs was in 2006 when it suffered a first-round loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings might not be best placed to be making fun of anyone in the NBA.

Westbrook may be struggling with the Lakers, but the nine-time All-Star has reached the playoffs with his teams in 11 of the last 12 years.