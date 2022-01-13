WWE Rumors: Elimination Chamber Match to Be Featured at February PPV in Saudi Arabia

AP Photo/Amr Nabil

WWE is reportedly planning to hold an Elimination Chamber match at a pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia next month.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the event is scheduled for Feb. 19, although it isn't yet known if the pay-per-view will be called Elimination Chamber or if it will merely have a Chamber match on the card.

WWE reportedly had plans in place for the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia since the last time it visited the country, which was in October for Crown Jewel.

Last year, WWE held the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February as well, and it emanated from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

There were no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but WWE still managed to put on a good show with Daniel Bryan winning one Elimination Chamber match to earn a Universal Championship bout against Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre winning the other Chamber match to retain the WWE title.

WWE had booked women's Elimination Chamber matches in 2018, 2019 and 2020, but there were none on the 2021 edition of the show.

The Elimination Chamber often has a huge impact on the WrestleMania landscape, as it tends to decide who the champions or challengers will be for top matches at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While it is unclear how many Chamber matches there will be in Saudi Arabia, there have traditionally been two per show over the years.

Given the stakes involved and the excitement Elimination Chamber matches exude, the February event in Saudi Arabia has a chance to be impactful.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.