Knicks' Updated Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Cam Reddish Trade with Hawks

As they look to improve upon their 21-21 record and continue building for the future, the New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill from the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York is sending the Charlotte Hornets' 2022 first-round pick with protections and Kevin Knox to Atlanta. Here's how the Knicks' depth chart might look following the move:

PG: Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley

SF: Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish

PF: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Solomon Hill

C: Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson

Exchanging Knox for Reddish saves them a little bit of money in the short term but carries long-term implications.

Knox counts for $5.8 million against the salary cap this season, but the odds of him getting an extension from New York beyond his rookie deal appeared to be slim.

Reddish, on the other hand, makes a little less than $4.7 million now and will earn $5.9 million in 2022-23. Come 2023, the Knicks may have a difficult decision with the 22-year-old eligible for restricted free agency.

Reddish's contract status was almost certainly a driving factor in his exit from Atlanta.

The Hawks have already handed out extensions to Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter. De'Andre Hunter is eligible for restricted free agency in 2023, when both Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be hitting the open market as well.

The team's 17-23 record raises obvious questions about whether Atlanta can afford to lock itself into its current roster and still be a genuine title contender. The front office will want to leave itself with some flexibility to make upgrades.

For Reddish, the Hawks' depth on the wing was limiting the role he could occupy, thus potentially hindering his earning power. Through 34 games, he was averaging 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.4 minutes on the floor. He's also shooting 40.2 percent overall and 37.9 percent from three-point range.

Considering what they gave up, this is a worthwhile gamble for the Knicks.

Reddish was teammates with Knicks wing RJ Barrett and New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson at Duke. The theories about Williamson following his fellow Blue Devils to the Big Apple are already beginning.

Trading for Reddish as a way to lure Williamson would be some real fourth-dimensional chess and feels far too fantastical to actually happen.

The Knicks will probably be thrilled if Reddish simply takes his game to another level and develops into a consistent three-and-D forward.