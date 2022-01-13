76ers' Tobias Harris Comments on Being Linked to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris said he felt drained when he heard reports that the team was trying to include him in trade talks involving Ben Simmons.

Speaking to reporters, Harris said the rumors "took too much energy out of me yesterday and today" when he heard about them.

"This is my 11th year in the NBA, this is not my first rodeo, this is not the first time that I’ve been in trade rumors, and it probably won’t be the last so that’s that," he added.

On Tuesday's episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 40:05 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Sixers aren't finding a deal for Simmons that would bring them back an All-Star-caliber player right now, so they have talked with other teams about a package deal involving Simmons and Harris.

Simmons remains the biggest talking point for the 76ers as they look for ways to improve this season. He has yet to appear in a game this season, and it doesn't sound like that will change any time soon without a trade.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, met with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand on Wednesday to discuss the three-time All-Star's status.

Wojnarowski noted Simmons "is no closer to honoring the team's hopes for a return to the court this season," and Philadelphia's "steep asking price has brought Simmons no closer to a potential trade."

Adding Harris into trade talks would seem to make a deal more difficult for the 76ers to facilitate. Both players are making a combined $68.9 million this season, per Spotrac.

Harris has two years and $76.9 million remaining on the five-year extension he signed in April 2019. The 29-year-old is currently posting his lowest scoring average (18.4 points per game) since 2016-17 and worst field-goal percentage (45.5) since 2012-13.

Philadelphia is currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-17 record.