NBA All-Star Game 2022: Stephen Curry, LeBron James Lead 2nd Voting Results

The second round of voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game looks a lot like the first round.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the way. Curry is still the top vote-getter with 4,463,426 votes.

Curry, James and Durant are the only players with more than 4 million votes after two rounds.

The Golden State Warriors superstar also has the largest lead at his position among all players. Ja Morant is the No. 2 guard in the Western Conference with just over 1.6 million votes.

Curry's status as the front-runner for MVP has taken a hit because of a recent cold streak. The seven-time All-Star is only shooting 32.9 percent from behind the arc in 13 games since Dec. 11, but he's still averaging 25.7 points per game during that span for the second-best team in the NBA.

Durant remains an unstoppable force for the Nets. He leads the league in scoring average (29.7 points per game) and is shooting 50.9 percent from the field in eight games since clearing health and safety protocols.

The race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference frontcourt is a two-man showdown between Durant and Antetokounmpo. The Brooklyn Nets star holds an edge of nearly 280,000 votes.

Antetokounmpo trails only Durant and James in scoring average (28.4 points per game) this season. The reigning NBA Finals MVP also ranks sixth in rebounding (11.4) and is averaging a career-high 6.0 assists per game.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is also making a move up the leaderboard thanks to his recent hot streak. He has gained 1.1 million votes in the past week since the first round of voting was released.

Even though the Sixers' seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Embiid has scored at least 30 points in eight straight games. The four-time All-Star is averaging 32.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 11 starts since Dec. 16.

As great as Embiid has been recently, the hottest player in the NBA right now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. James has put up 34.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and is shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range in his past 12 starts.

The Lakers have been a disappointment overall with a 21-21 record, but there is no denying that James is still capable of taking over a game like few players in the NBA.

Fan voting for the All-Star Game will continue through Jan. 22. Starters will be revealed on Jan. 27, with reserves set to be announced on Feb. 3.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.