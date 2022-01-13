Evan Fournier Says Knicks Win vs. Mavericks 'Our Best Win in a While'

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The New York Knicks were downright dominant during Wednesday's 108-85 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, which stood out to guard Evan Fournier.

"It was our best win in a while," he told reporters after a win that was never truly in doubt. "… I thought we had purpose. We executed well. We were just on it. We knew what the assignment was."

All five Knicks starters scored in double figures, with Fournier contributing 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Yet it was RJ Barrett who stole the show with 32 points, seven rebounds and two assists behind 13-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from deep. The crowd at Madison Square Garden chanted his name during the dominant showing as he led all players in scoring.

New York's defense also helped set the tone while holding Dallas to an ugly 8-of-37 (21.6 percent) from three-point range. Luka Doncic posted a double-double of 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals, but he also had five turnovers and was just 1-of-9 from deep.

The Knicks' ability to cut off his driving lanes and contest his outside shots was key and helped the home team improve to 21-21 on the campaign.

Most importantly, it allowed the team to maintain the recent momentum it has built.

New York is 4-1 in its last five games as it looks to overcome a slow start to the season and play its way up the Eastern Conference standings. It is still on the outside of the playoff picture at the No. 11 seed, but it is also just three games behind the sixth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Next up is a rematch of last season's playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday as it looks to build on Wednesday's showing.