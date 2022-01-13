De'Aaron Fox, Kings Hold Off LeBron James, Lakers for Win

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings dropped 40 third-quarter points en route to defeating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 125-116 on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

All five Kings starters posted double-digit scoring figures, led by De'Aaron Fox's 29 points. Sacramento shot 55.1 percent from the field and outscored the Lakers 70-42 in the paint.

The Lakers held a 67-61 halftime edge and led 76-68 early in the third before the Kings rolled off a 33-14 run to end the frame. Sacramento dominated the paint and got hot from three to take a 101-90 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers cut the Kings' lead to 118-116 with 1:36 left after a LeBron James layup, but the Kings responded with a Fox jumper, a stop on the other end and a Chimezie Metu three-pointer for a seven-point advantage.

James led the Lakers with 34 points, and Malik Monk added 22. Russell Westbrook struggled, scoring his eight points on 2-of-14 shooting.

The 17-27 Kings broke a five-game losing streak. The 21-21 Lakers have lost two straight after previously winning four in a row.

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F/C LeBron James: 34 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Lakers G Malik Monk: 22 points, 7 rebounds

Lakers G Russell Westbrook: 8 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists

Kings G De'Aaron Fox: 29 points

Kings F Harrison Barnes: 23 points, 7 rebounds

Kings G Tyrese Haliburton: 14 points, 10 assists

Kings' 3rd-Quarter Rampage, Late-Game Heroics Lead to Losing Streak's End

The Kings' third-quarter performance made all the difference in this one, as Sacramento outscored L.A. 40-23 to give itself enough insurance down the stretch for the win.

Led by Fox, Sacramento was fantastic on both ends en route to its dominant 12-minute stretch.

The Kings were particularly dominant in transition and in the paint. At one point, Fox drew in the defense and found Metu for an uncontested alley-oop dunk:

The Kings kept turning good defensive plays into production on the other end.

After a Tyrese Haliburton block, Fox took care of business himself later in the third by finishing a layup after absorbing contact from Monk. He hit the free throw to finish the three-point play and give the Kings an 85-79 lead:

Two possessions later, a Marvin Bagley III steal led to Haliburton going coast-to-coast for yet another layup.

Sacramento led by as many as 13 points in the fourth, but L.A. chopped the lead down to two. Undeterred, Fox hit a big jumper, and Metu put the game away with this clutch three:

And thus ended a great effort from Sacramento, which will look to build off this game's momentum in hopes of turning its fortunes around in the second half of the season.

What's Next?

The Kings will host the Houston Rockets for a pair of games on Friday (10 p.m. ET) and Sunday (6 p.m.).

The Lakers will visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in Ball Arena.

