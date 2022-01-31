Wizards' Bradley Beal out Next 2 Games with Wrist Injury; Will Be Evaluated Further

AP Photo/Scott Audette

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss at least the next two games with a wrist injury.

Beal was injured in Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting while adding 12 assists and two rebounds.

The three-time All-Star has missed time twice this season because he was in health and safety protocols. He was first out of the lineup from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30 and then again from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16.

When he's been in the lineup, Beal has struggled to play at his previous All-Star levels. He's shooting a career-low 30.0 percent from three-point range while his points per game average has dipped from 31.3 last season to 23.2 this season.

Corey Kispert will likely get extended minutes with Beal out of the lineup.