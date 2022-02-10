Bucks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Serge Ibaka Trade

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks added more depth to their frontcourt prior to the trade deadline by acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers in a four-team deal that also includes the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ibaka, two future second-round draft picks and cash are coming to the Bucks.

Bucks' Updated Depth Chart

PG: Jrue Holiday, George Hill

SG: Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews, Rodney Hood

SF: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Semi Ojeleye, Jordan Nwora

C: Bobby Portis, Serge Ibaka, Brook Lopez

Per Spotrac, the addition of Ibaka gives the Bucks $157.013 million in salary commitments this season.

Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype.com noted coming into this season that Milwaukee was already set to pay $212.3 million between player salary and the luxury tax.

Ibaka gives the Bucks insurance at center as Brook Lopez continues to recover from back surgery on Dec. 2.

The Bucks lose Donte DiVincenzo, who became a popular name in trade rumors leading up to the deadline. The 25-year-old is in the final season of his rookie deal and can become a restricted free agent this summer.

After setting career-highs last season in scoring average (10.2 points per game), rebounding (5.8) and three-point percentage (37.9), DiVincenzo's performance has dipped significantly in 2021-22. He is only shooting 33.1 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from behind the arc.

Ibaka is in the final season of his two-year, $18.98 million contract.

It isn't particularly surprising to see the Clippers move on from Ibaka. He is a role player at best at this point of his career, and Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported in January moving him was "the most likely trade deadline maneuver for Los Angeles."

One reason for that is the fact that moving on from the Congo-born player's $9.7 million salary would save the team more than $40 million in tax penalties.

While Ibaka is past his prime at this stage, there was a time when he was one of the best defensive players in the league and a double-double threat on a nightly basis. He has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Clippers throughout his career and is a three-time All-Defensive selection.

He also led the league in blocks per game twice and averaged double-digit scoring totals nine seasons in a row from 2012-13 through 2020-21.

Ibaka also helped lead the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title and is accustomed to playing in a secondary role from his time as teammates with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

His new team won't rely on him to be a primary playmaker, but he brings veteran leadership and championship experience.

Ibaka was also solid last season when he averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the Clippers. Those totals have dropped to 6.6 points, 4.3 boards and 0.7 blocks per night this season, but he isn't far removed from being a solid secondary contributor.

Milwaukee will be hoping he can return to that form following this move.

One thing Ibaka can provide is efficient scoring off the bench. The 32-year-old is shooting 49 percent overall (38.7 percent from three-point range) on 5.5 attempts per game.

The Bucks don't need Ibaka to be the player he was at his peak to provide valuable minutes in a playoff series.