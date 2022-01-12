Ben Simmons Rumors: Rich Paul Met with 76ers Brass to Discuss Trade, Playing Status

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Simmons isn't any closer to playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons' agent Rich Paul met with the team's president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand on Wednesday to "discuss" the "stalemate" between the sides.

Per Wojnarowski nothing has changed: "Simmons no closer to playing this season—and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade."

Woj added that the Sixers "continue to want Simmons to return to the floor, but there's no movement on that front—nor traction on a trade now."

