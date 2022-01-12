Duke's Mike Krzyzewski to Miss Game vs. Wake Forest Due to Non-COVID-Related Virus

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Wednesday's game against Wake Forest with a non-COVID illness.

Jon Scheyer, who is set to take over for Krzyzewski after the legendary coach's retirement this year, will serve as acting head coach for the Blue Devils.

Duke is coming off an upset loss to Miami, dropping the Devils to 12-2 and leading to a six-spot drop to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press poll. The team previously had games against Clemson and Notre Dame postponed amid a COVID breakout.

"They were in isolation," Krzyzewski told reporters of his team. "When you have it, you're in isolation so you're in your room, you're not allowed to do anything. It's not like these guys are getting ahead. It went through just about our whole team. We're not in the shape that we have been in before and so it's going to take some time to ramp up."

While Scheyer will be leading a six-point favorite into Winston-Salem, Wake Forest has won two straight and is off to a promising 13-3 start in 2021-22.

It's unclear when Krzyzewski will return to the sidelines. Duke hosts NC State on Saturday, which give Coach K three days to recover.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.