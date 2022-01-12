Lakers News: Sekou Doumbouya Agrees to 2-Way Contract with LA

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a two-way contract with forward Sekou Doumbouya, the team announced Wednesday.

Doumbouya played two games with the Lakers earlier this season but was waived when the team signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The Lakers waived Jay Huff in a corresponding move Wednesday.

Doumbouya, a 2019 first-round pick of the Detroit Pistons, has struggled to find his fit at the NBA level. He's been a consistently poor shooter (38.8 percent from the field) without any sign of major development, which obscures his length and athleticism on the perimeter.

The Lakers' signing of Doumbouya while giving him time to develop in the G League could ultimately pay dividends if he starts combining his physical gifts with on-court production. This L.A. roster is in desperate need of an influx of young talent, with the majority of players under contract well into their 30s.

Doumbouya is a low-cost, high-reward signing who still has untapped potential less than a month after turning 21.