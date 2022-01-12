WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg Says His Son Gage's No. 1 Goal Is to Play for Georgia

Source: WWE.com

Fresh off watching his alma mater win the College Football Playoff Championship, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg hopes to have another reason to cheer for Georgia football in the near-future.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Goldberg said his son's "No. 1 goal right now is to be a Georgia Bulldog."

Gage Goldberg still has two more years of high school before he will go off to college. TMZ noted the 15-year-old has been attending Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's football camp for years.

The elder Goldberg noted that Gage is involved in multiple sports, including baseball, football and wrestling.

Bill did joke he will support his son no matter where he ends up going to college, so long as it's not the University of Florida.

"Our goal as parents is to provide our son with the best opportunity to follow his dreams," he said. "Whether it's football, baseball or wrestling. Whatever it may be, we’re in his corner. One hundred percent. Unless he wants to go to Florida—then I have to put him up for adoption."

Goldberg appeared in 22 games for the Bulldogs between 1987 and 1989. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1990 NFL draft but didn't appear in a game until 1992 with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Carolina Panthers selected Goldberg in the 1995 expansion draft. He wound up being the first player to be cut by the franchise.

Goldberg moved into professional wrestling soon after, making his debut in WCW by defeating Hugh Morris on the Sept. 22, 1997, episode of Nitro to kick-start his famous undefeated streak that would last 15 months until he lost the WCW title to Kevin Nash.

